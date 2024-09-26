Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Position Lowered by EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd trimmed its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JXN. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 400.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 47.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $502,205.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,829 shares in the company, valued at $5,645,605.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of JXN stock opened at $89.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.50. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.27 and a 12-month high of $92.65.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.49 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

