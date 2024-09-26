Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $2,144,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 733,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,914,863.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $2,144,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 733,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,914,863.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,386 shares of company stock worth $5,715,941. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $112.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.43. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.