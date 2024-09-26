Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 121380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.49, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.67.

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

