WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Sets New 12-Month High at $234.46

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$234.46 and last traded at C$235.31, with a volume of 16682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$234.15.

WSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price target on WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$255.00 to C$270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$273.00 to C$279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$254.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$225.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$218.13.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.90 by C($0.01). WSP Global had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of C$2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.93 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that WSP Global Inc. will post 9.4701583 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

