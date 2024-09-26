NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Sets New 1-Year High at $129.70

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 129.70 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 1,586 ($21.24), with a volume of 36680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,566 ($20.97).

NB Private Equity Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of £735.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,636.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,617.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,621.03.

NB Private Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. NB Private Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16,136.36%.

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

