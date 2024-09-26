LPA Group (LON:LPA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $56.60

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56.60 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 61.99 ($0.83), with a volume of 2036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.80).

LPA Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 850.00 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 62.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.97.

About LPA Group

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and market industrial electrical and electronic products for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft, infrastructure, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers aircraft ground power supply equipment, such as connectors, aircraft socket assembly kits, cable assemblies, load banks, cable/plug test box, gateway aircraft plug, power analyzers, flanged plugs and sockets, lanyard assemblies, aircraft connectors, plane power crocodile cable carriers, flanged receptacle, and junction sleeves; box aviation ground power units; enclosures, panels and looms, and power outlets; circuit breakers; rectangular, filter, push-pull, hermetic, power, and circular connectors; contactors; in line cable splices and terminal junction modules; backshells and dustcaps; and aviation ground power units.

Featured Articles

