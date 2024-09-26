US Solar Fund (LON:USFP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.00

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USFP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.46), with a volume of 137908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.48).

US Solar Fund Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 36.78.

About US Solar Fund

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

