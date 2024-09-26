MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.36

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.36 and last traded at C$20.24, with a volume of 121076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.24.

MAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.25 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 28.03 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.92.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.2205607 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

