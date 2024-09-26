Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.75

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$53.75 and last traded at C$53.11, with a volume of 41320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$53.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWB shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Canadian Western Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.03.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.67. The firm has a market cap of C$5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$298.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.88 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 29.23%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.42, for a total value of C$200,538.00. In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.42, for a total value of C$200,538.00. Also, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total transaction of C$46,050.00. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

