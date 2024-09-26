Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Trading Up 20.8%

Shares of Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) shot up 20.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 20,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 19,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Orbit Garant Drilling Stock Down 8.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.65, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$20.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.30.

About Orbit Garant Drilling

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, Central and South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

