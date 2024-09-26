Ingenta (LON:ING) Hits New 12-Month Low at $90.30

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90.30 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 90.30 ($1.21), with a volume of 6411 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.50 ($1.23).
Ingenta Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market cap of £13.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,044.39 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 113.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 132.50.
Ingenta Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Ingenta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,444.44%.
About Ingenta
Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to manage intellectual property assets and published content for print and digital products, such as royalty calculation, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.
