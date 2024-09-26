Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.10

Shares of Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), with a volume of 38112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).
Tavistock Investments Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The company has a market capitalization of £12.44 million, a PE ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.56.
Tavistock Investments Company Profile
Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.
