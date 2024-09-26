Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.50

Shares of Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11), with a volume of 550033 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.11).

Southern Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £12.65 million, a PE ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.11.

Southern Energy Company Profile

Southern Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets comprising Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, covering an area of approximately 38,000 acres located in Mississippi.

