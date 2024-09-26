POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.50

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.50 and last traded at C$7.10, with a volume of 823120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.96.

POET Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$399.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.15.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

POET Technologies (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.07). Equities research analysts forecast that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.79625 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.