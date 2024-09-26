Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.40

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03), with a volume of 58122 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

Crossword Cybersecurity Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 621.50. The firm has a market cap of £2.69 million, a PE ratio of -61.25 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.66.

Crossword Cybersecurity Company Profile

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc provides cyber security solutions in the United Kingdom, Poland, and Oman. The company operates in two segments, Software Product and Services and Engineering Services; and Consulting and Managed Services. It's product portfolio includes Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhances third-party assurance and risk management; Identiproof, a protecting verifiable credentials middleware; Nightingale, a managed security monitoring service; Trillion, a breached account mining platform that tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Arc, an account protection for B2C commerce platform owners.

