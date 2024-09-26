Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.34

Shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 243472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 price target on shares of Southern Silver Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southern Silver Exploration
Southern Silver Exploration Price Performance
Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile
Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Southern Silver Exploration
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Silver Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Silver Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.