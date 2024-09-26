Vitality Products (CVE:VPI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Vitality Products Inc. (CVE:VPI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 100000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Vitality Products Trading Up 20.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vitality Products

Vitality Products Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes natural health products in Canada and the United States. It offers vitamins, minerals, and nutritional supplements. The company provides its products through retailers, distributors, and in-store, as well as online. Vitality Products Inc was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

