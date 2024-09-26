New Gold (TSE:NGD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.34

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.34 and last traded at C$4.32, with a volume of 682177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.20.

NGD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. CIBC upgraded shares of New Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$2.10 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on New Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.71.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.89.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$298.55 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.3732394 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Gold news, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.63, for a total transaction of C$181,500.00. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

