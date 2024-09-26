CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.00

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 14.01 ($0.19), with a volume of 21 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.33).

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £372,500.00 and a P/E ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.44.

About CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund

(Get Free Report)

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.