Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.50

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.51 ($0.05), with a volume of 53130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).
Nostrum Oil & Gas Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.93, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65.
Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
