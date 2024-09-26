Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading Down 3.5%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 3,436,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 6,823,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTEN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.13.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 497,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 100,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,352,000 after buying an additional 1,554,020 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

