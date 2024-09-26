Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a growth of 144.7% from the August 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Iberdrola Stock Performance

Shares of IBDRY stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.97. The stock had a trading volume of 23,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.57. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 10.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded Iberdrola to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

Featured Stories

