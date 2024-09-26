Time Finance (LON:TIME) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.75

Shares of Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 56.75 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 56.20 ($0.75), with a volume of 610557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.70).

Time Finance Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of £51.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1,390.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Time Finance

In other Time Finance news, insider Edward Rimmer purchased 22,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £9,667.26 ($12,944.91). Corporate insiders own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Time Finance Company Profile

Time Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Asset Finance and Invoice Finance. The company offers vendor finance, hire purchase, finance leasing, asset-based lending, and invoice finance; secured business loans; and vehicle finance solutions, as well as commercial loans.

