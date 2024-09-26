Time Finance (LON:TIME) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.75

Shares of Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 56.75 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 56.20 ($0.75), with a volume of 610557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.70).
Time Finance Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of £51.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1,390.00 and a beta of 1.69.
Insider Buying and Selling at Time Finance
In other Time Finance news, insider Edward Rimmer purchased 22,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £9,667.26 ($12,944.91). Corporate insiders own 15.47% of the company’s stock.
Time Finance Company Profile
Time Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Asset Finance and Invoice Finance. The company offers vendor finance, hire purchase, finance leasing, asset-based lending, and invoice finance; secured business loans; and vehicle finance solutions, as well as commercial loans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Time Finance
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Time Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.