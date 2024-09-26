OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.81

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.81 and last traded at $33.81, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $169.05.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.27 and its 200-day moving average is $142.67.

Get OBIC Co.Ltd. alerts:

Shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, September 30th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

OBIC Co.,Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:OBIIF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $184.62 million for the quarter. OBIC Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 52.98% and a return on equity of 15.52%.

(Get Free Report)

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.