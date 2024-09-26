Petards Group (LON:PEG) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.00

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.88 ($0.12), with a volume of 52500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.11).

Petards Group Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £6.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.76.

About Petards Group

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety for railway infrastructures by supporting rail companies and sub-contractors with resources, assets, safety, and failure management software.

