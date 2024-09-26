Short Interest in Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Increases By 146.2%

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 146.2% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Guided Therapeutics Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GTHP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.17. 20,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,550. Guided Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Guided Therapeutics Company Profile

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

