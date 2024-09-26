Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Up 146.3% in September

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 146.3% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Galaxy Gaming Price Performance

Galaxy Gaming stock remained flat at $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,376. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $69.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.57 and a beta of 1.31. Galaxy Gaming has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.99.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter.

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, Bonus Craps, and EZ Baccarat titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker names.

