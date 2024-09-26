Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Rises By 144.2%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 144.2% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYZD. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 13.5% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 15.4% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 62.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after purchasing an additional 448,492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HYZD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.11. 21,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,238. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.96. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

