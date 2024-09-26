Creightons (LON:CRL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.00

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 33.10 ($0.44), with a volume of 142785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.44).

Creightons Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £22.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -648.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 25.15.

Creightons Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a GBX 0.45 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Creightons’s previous dividend of $0.15. Creightons’s payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Creightons

Creightons Company Profile

In other news, insider William McIlroy sold 10,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.35), for a total value of £2,795,000 ($3,742,635.24). In other news, insider William McIlroy sold 10,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.35), for a total value of £2,795,000 ($3,742,635.24). Also, insider Nicholas O?Shea sold 10,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.44), for a total value of £3,611.85 ($4,836.44). 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

