Short Interest in Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Rises By 147.6%

Sep 26th, 2024

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAYGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 147.6% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JBS Price Performance

Shares of JBSAY stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $11.50. 34,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,078. JBS has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 billion. JBS had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.05%.

JBS Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.7106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from JBS’s previous dividend of $0.40. JBS’s payout ratio is presently 186.84%.

About JBS

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

