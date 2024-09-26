Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $95.00

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.21), with a volume of 54368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.16).

Anglo Asian Mining Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 72.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.53 million, a P/E ratio of -562.50 and a beta of 1.31.

About Anglo Asian Mining

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. Anglo Asian Mining PLC was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Baku, Azerbaijan.

