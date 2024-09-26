Axa S.A. Sells 5,151 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $93,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $721.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $665.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $642.66. The company has a market cap of $310.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $725.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total value of $30,059,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,299,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $23,725,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total value of $30,059,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,299,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,226 shares of company stock worth $129,858,692 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.