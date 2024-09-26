Ariel Investments LLC Takes $4.80 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Ariel Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 79,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.97. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

