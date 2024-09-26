Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the second quarter worth $209,000. Alden Global Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 56.1% in the second quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC now owns 606,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,649,000 after buying an additional 218,146 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,539.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,534,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE M opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.67 and a beta of 2.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 2,300.00%.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $359,879.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,067,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,665 shares of company stock valued at $842,372. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.