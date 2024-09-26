Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 109,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,014,000 after buying an additional 41,129 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,117,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,865,000 after buying an additional 273,003 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 835,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,393,000 after buying an additional 490,671 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $80,920.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,242.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,508,809 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $159.45 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.09. The stock has a market cap of $91.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.08.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

