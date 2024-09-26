Ariel Investments LLC Has $102.07 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 330,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,826 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $102,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $364.97 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $372.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.91 and a 200-day moving average of $315.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBRA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,342.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.