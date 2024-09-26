Point72 Europe London LLP Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in General Motors by 1,213.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,925 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in General Motors by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,888 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 32,331 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in General Motors by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 51,571 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,337,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,408,000 after acquiring an additional 492,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $2,886,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.42. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $50.50.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

