Axa S.A. Sells 15,293 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,293 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $91,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $176.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.11 and its 200 day moving average is $157.22. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $179.53.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.