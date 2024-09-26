AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 266,964 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $226,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $689,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $25,500,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 108,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $91,813,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $1,016,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.9% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $908.42 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $540.23 and a 1-year high of $923.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $867.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $813.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $873.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $857.48.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

