AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 65,058 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,752,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,058 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $504,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9,200.0% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 103,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $9,171,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,367 shares of company stock valued at $34,079,756 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.29.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $162.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

