Ark (ARK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $19.65 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000638 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $76.23 million and approximately $19.65 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000826 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001442 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,696,376 coins and its circulating supply is 183,696,402 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.