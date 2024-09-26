DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0520 on Top Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $3.12 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0520 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

