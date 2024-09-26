Electroneum (ETN) Hits Market Cap of $34.24 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $34.24 million and approximately $635,815.05 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000755 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,435,355 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

