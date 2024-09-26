Request One Day Volume Reaches $1.21 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Request token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $83.05 million and $1.21 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Request has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008897 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00013801 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,984.28 or 0.99930649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008182 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006685 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10484286 USD and is down -4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $1,046,232.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

