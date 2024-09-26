SmarDex (SDEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $80.58 Million

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One SmarDex token can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. SmarDex has a market cap of $80.58 million and $677,982.80 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SmarDex has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SmarDex

SmarDex was first traded on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,659,881,053 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,657,917,139.62878 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.00935177 USD and is down -3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $592,629.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

