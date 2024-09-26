Insider Buying: Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Major Shareholder Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $14,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,367,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 45,000 shares of Codexis stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $132,300.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 1,055,000 shares of Codexis stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $3,175,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 61,000 shares of Codexis stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $192,760.00.

Codexis stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,832. The stock has a market cap of $219.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.99. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Codexis had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 125.41%. The business had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Codexis during the second quarter worth $89,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Codexis by 57.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Codexis by 72.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

