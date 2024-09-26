Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Hits New 52-Week High at $162.87

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $162.87 and last traded at $162.41, with a volume of 289377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.29 and a 200-day moving average of $147.57.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,029.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 106,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,351,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

