1,491,000 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Purchased by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,491,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,298,000. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.7% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,002,940 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $82.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $102.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 855.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Raymond James upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.06.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

