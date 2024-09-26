Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,664 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,821 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $25,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.59 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $157.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

