Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Up 7.5%

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.28 and last traded at $13.26. 3,502,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 4,702,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MBLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mobileye Global from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of -65.52 and a beta of 0.08.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Mobileye Global’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,362,401.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBLY. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

